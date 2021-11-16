Mchunu pleads with SA to be mindful of others amid Johannesburg's water shutdown
Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu has pleaded with the country to continue saving water and to be mindful of others amid Johannesburg's water shutdown.
Mchunu was addressing the media on Monday as the City of Johannesburg implemented a 54-hour water shutdown from November 15 to 17 set to affect areas across eight municipalities.
He said the country was dealing with a huge demand for water and people needed to be mindful of others in the most affected areas.
“When you wash your dishes in the sink, do not leave the water running. Open the tap when you are ready to use and stop water from flowing, to allow others to have access to water too.
“Water is life and there is no-one who should have more water than the other,” said Mchunu.
He also said SA had less water than it needed but that did not mean the country was in a crisis.
“There are areas getting less water and others no water at all. We can say there is a crisis in those areas. We need to avoid exaggeration,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Rand Water Eikenhof pump system that is affected by the water supply reduction is stable.
So far, no schools, hospitals, or old age homes have been reported to be affected by the shutdown.
The shutdown is to allow Rand Water to bring a new main line on to the system, to ensure Joburg will have enough water up to at least 2040.
Stationary and roaming water tankers have been made available where feasible to reduce the impact on consumers.
Here is a list of affected areas:
Roodepoort/Randburg area:
Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekrans (all extensions), Wilropark (all extensions), Helderkruin (all extensions), Constantia Kloof (all extensions), Allens Nek (all extensions), Weltevreden (all extensions), Florida Hills, Florida North, Discovery (all extensions), Selwyn, Florida Township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort North, Florida Park (all extensions), Constantia Park, Honeydew (all extensions), Zandspruit, Laserpark, Randparkridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew View, Poortview, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Princess, Grobler Park (all extensions), Lindhaven, Little Falls, Harveston, Honeydew (all extensions), parts of Northriding.
Langlaagte/ Southdale area:
Mondeor, Southgate, Meredale, Alan Manor, Eagles Nest, Southfork, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof, Lougherin A.H, Coronationville, Westbury, Claremont, Triomf, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Albertskroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Janhofmeyer, Rossmore, Hursthill, Montclare, Melville, Emmerentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Fairlands, Berario, Northcliff (all extensions).
Soweto Areas:
Pimville, Power Park, Diepkloof, Orlando East, Orlando West, Dobsonville, Naturena Klipspruit, Meadowlands, Comptonville, Meredale, Moroka, Jabavu, Molapo, Jabulani, Tladi, Moletsane, Mofolo South, Mapetla, Zola, Zondi, Naledi and all extensions, Emdeni, Mofolo north, Mofolo central, parts of Dube, Chiawelo and extensions, Protea North, Protea South, Dhlamini and extensions, Eldorado Park and all extensions, Klipspruit West and Klipspruit.
Johannesburg CBD:
Yeoville, Berea, Parktown, Jeppestown, Malvern, Troyeville, Cyrildene, Bruma, Judiths Paarl, Glenhazel, Highlands North, Norwood and surroundings.
