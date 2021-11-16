'Lord, please let him live': Wife distraught at shooting of husband in guest lodge fracas

“The investigation is at a sensitive stage. We have managed to open a case of attempted murder at the Muldersdrift police station.”

He said they were in the early stages of the investigation to determine if police had proper cause to shoot Cloete.

Benade believes the family called him because they want an independent investigation into events leading up to the altercation.

In a widely shared video, an irate Cloete confronted police who were on either side of a doorway.

He was in the nude but put on underwear and asked for his gun.

The gun was waved around.

While arguing with police, Cloete appeared to cock the gun and a bullet fell to the floor.

He picked it up and his gun was placed outside the view of the camera.

Cloete then advanced towards a female officer, who warned him that bringing out the weapon would lead to a dangerous situation.

He disarmed the policewoman while shouting “shoot me, shoot me” and faced a second officer who had his gun raised towards the now-armed Cloete. The officer fired and Cloete fell to the ground.