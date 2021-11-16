How police linked Siyoni to Jayde’s murder

Tip-off led senior cop to man who allegedly hired the hitmen, court hears

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



His dead girlfriend’s statement, cash hidden in three black socks and a source that led a seasoned detective straight to the man who allegedly hired hitmen to kill Jayde Panayiotou.



This was the evidence of Lieutenant-Colonel Willie Mayi, the commanding officer of the organised crime unit in Gqeberha...