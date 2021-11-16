Hospitality industry anxious after Covid-19 rules extended to December 15

“Don’t shut us down in December,” the hospitality industry pleaded on Tuesday, calling on government not to impose additional restrictions on the sector.

This comes as the national state of disaster declared to handle the Covid-19 pandemic was extended to December 15 by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the weekend.

She cited a “need to augment the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by the organs of state to address the impact of the disaster”.

The Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa), the umbrella association for hotels, restaurants, conference centres, caterers, self-catering accommodation, B&Bs, guest houses, taverns and shebeens, is asking government to use “all other mechanisms at its disposal” to control the spread of the coronavirus.