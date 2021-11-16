Honda SA is giving away free fuel for a year

From November 15-30, buying a new Honda Amaze, Fit or WR-V in SA will get you free fuel for a year.

The Black Friday promotion applies to all derivatives in the three model ranges — except the Fit Hybrid — while stocks last.

“The increase in the fuel price has a major impact on SA consumers and their daily lives; we wanted to offer our customers some added relief, so they don’t need to worry about filling up their tanks when they purchase a new Honda vehicle but rather spend their hard-earned money on other essentials,” said Dinesh Govender, GM of Honda Motor Southern Africa.