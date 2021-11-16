Go the extra mile for CHOC

Vitality Active members can now use their Discovery Miles to help change the lives of children diagnosed with cancer or a life-threatening blood disorder.

Through a partnership between Discovery Vitality MoveToGive and the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA, Discovery members who hit their fitness, saving and driving goals can now donate their miles towards the efforts of the foundation.

CHOC provides comprehensive support and care to children and teenagers with cancer or a life-threatening blood disorder, and their families, from the time of diagnosis until the end of treatment.

It offers practical support in the form of accommodation, transport assistance, care bags with essential items and information to more than 3,000 beneficiaries annually, particularly from low-income households across SA.

The organisation also offers psychosocial and emotional support through more than 17,000 family interactions.

The Vitality MoveToGive campaign uses crowdsourced philanthropy and enables members to support charitable causes like CHOC.

Through their app, members can donate earned Discovery Miles to their preselected cause or charity.

CHOC chief executive Hedley Lewis implored Vitality members to help make a difference to the lives of these youngsters.

“CHOC’s support is critical to ensuring children and teens from all communities adhere to their seven-month to three-year treatment journey,” Lewis said.

“Annually, it costs CHOC R33m to ensure our more than 3,000 beneficiaries adhere to their treatment, in addition to maintaining their physical, emotional and psychological wellbeing.

“Financial constraints should not determine whether children and teens receive or adhere to treatment.

“The Covid-19 pandemic challenged our fundraising efforts, hence I am extremely appreciative and proud that Discovery Vitality MoveToGive adopted CHOC as a charity.”

The Discovery Miles can be used towards a toy, care bag, dignity pack or psychosocial support.

The campaign was launched on October 11 and will run until November 22.

James Vos, head of product management at Discovery Vitality, said: “We are grateful to have a member base who are so generous in supporting those fighting cancer.

“It is an honour to partner with CHOC, whose mission aligns so closely with Discovery’s core purpose of making people healthier, and protecting and enhancing their lives.”

