DNA tests confirm remains are those of Adriaan Scheepers

DNA results have confirmed that the human skeletal remains found in Walker Drive in October are those of Sherwood resident Adriaan Scheepers, who went missing in September 2020.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the skeleton was discovered after a recent veld fire in Walker Drive, Sherwood, on October 25.

Scheepers was reported missing in September 2020.

“At about 6.37pm, SAPS members responding to a complaint in Walker Drive, Sherwood, were met by a fireman who pointed out a skeleton lying in bushes.

“The skeleton was discovered after a bush fire was extinguished.”

According to the family, the clothing and cellphone found near the skeleton had bared resemblance to those belonging to Scheepers.

HeraldLIVE