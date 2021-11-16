News

DNA tests confirm remains are those of Adriaan Scheepers

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 16 November 2021
The human remains found in Walker Drive in Sherwood in October are those of Adriaan Scheepers, who went missing in September 2020
SKELETON FOUND: The human remains found in Walker Drive in Sherwood in October are those of Adriaan Scheepers, who went missing in September 2020
Image: SUPPLIED

DNA results have confirmed that the human skeletal remains found in Walker Drive in October are those of Sherwood resident Adriaan Scheepers, who went missing in September 2020.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the skeleton was discovered after a recent veld fire in Walker Drive, Sherwood, on October 25.

Scheepers was reported missing in September 2020.

“At about 6.37pm, SAPS members responding to a complaint in Walker Drive, Sherwood, were met by a fireman who pointed out a skeleton lying in bushes.

“The skeleton was discovered after a bush fire was extinguished.”

According to the family, the clothing and cellphone found near the skeleton had bared resemblance to those belonging to Scheepers.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony

Most Read