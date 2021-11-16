Are people living with HIV at greater risk of catching Covid-19?

The World Health Organisation says people living with HIV who are not taking antiretrovirals and have a low CD4 cell count, particularly those with advanced HIV disease, are at increased risk of Covid-19 infection and Aids-related complications.

“People living with HIV can have a greater prevalence of the known risk factors for Covid-19 acquisition and complications, such as heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, chronic pulmonary disease, obesity, as well as, other comorbidities and co-infections, like tuberculosis” it said.

However, it cautioned that studies are ongoing and acknowledged that there is “evolving and conflicting evidence” whether people living with HIV have an increased risk of catching Covid-19 when compared with the general population.

It said several case studies have shown the chance of getting Covid-19 if you are on antiretrovirals and have a higher CD4 cell count is similar to anyone else in the population.

“These limited clinical data suggest the mortality risk in people living with HIV is associated with known Covid-19 factors such as older age and presence of comorbidities including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and obesity.”