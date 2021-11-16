Antarctic refugees shed light on sad plight of Cape fur seals

By Simtembile Mgidi -

Three Antarctic fur seals who recently found their way to Algoa Bay have provided valuable insight into the distressing situation of their cousins, the Cape fur seal.



Bayworld marine mammal biologist Dr Greg Hofmeyr said about 100 malnourished Cape fur seals had come ashore since October along the southern coast. ..