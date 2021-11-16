News

Advocate’s injuries lead to delay in luxury yacht fraud case

By Riaan Marais - 16 November 2021

The multimillion-rand fraud case centred on a beleaguered yacht building enterprise in St Francis Bay hit an unexpected delay recently after one of the defence advocates fell down a flight of stairs, sustaining a number of serious injuries.

Gauteng-based advocate Herman Wildenboer sustained a concussion, as well as injuries to his neck and back, rendering him incapable of attending court proceedings...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony

Most Read