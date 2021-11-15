News

Yet another fatal shooting in Walmer Township

Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Mandilakhe Kwababana - 15 November 2021

Another week, another shooting in Walmer Township.

And while no arrests have been made, police claim they know who the suspects are...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony

Most Read