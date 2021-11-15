‘We were cheated’ — SA reacts to Bafana’s loss to Ghana

Social media users were left angry and heartbroken on Sunday after Bafana Bafana’s World Cup dream came crashing down at the hands of Ghana.

A dubious penalty awarded by referee Maguette Ndiaye in the 31st minute decided the game. The Senegalese official decided Rushine De Reuck fouled Daniel Amartey inside the area when replays show there was barely contact between the two players.

As they jockeyed for position at Daniel-Kofi Kyereh’s cross, Amartey collapsed in apparent agony.

De Reuck was stunned by the penalty call and the yellow card that followed for his “foul”.

Ghana continued to pile on the pressure, in search of a second, and Bafana Bafana pushed back.

As Bafana looked for the elusive equaliser, mistakes crept in and gave Ghana more opportunities on the ball.

At the final whistle, Bafana players were devastated and De Reuck near inconsolable.

Social media was flooded with reactions to the loss, with many outraged by the “appalling” refereeing that “robbed” Bafana of a place in the next round.

They believed the young Bafana squad would grow from this, while some joked that Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize should take over the national side.