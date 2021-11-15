Suspected serial killer arrested after abducted woman’s phone is found on him

A 34-year-old suspected serial killer and rapist who allegedly pointed out scenes where he dumped seven women’s bodies is expected to appear in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Monday.

The man is facing charges of kidnapping, murder, rape, defeating the ends of justice and robbery.

He was initially arrested for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone. Police said they established through investigations that it belonged to a woman who was kidnapped in Lebowakgomo last month.

“When initial investigations pointed to the possible involvement of a serial killer whose modus operandi was to lure women and promise them employment, Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe ordered that a team of investigators led by a senior officer be established to probe the disappearance of women in the Capricorn district,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said investigations led to the discoveries of seven bodies of women dumped at locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg.

Mojapelo said the seven victims were positively identified by their next of kin as;

Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, 42, who was reportedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo last month.

Lesotho national Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, who was reported missing in Polokwane in October 2021.

Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, who was reported missing in Seshego last month.

Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, who was reported missing last month from Luthuli Park Extension 9L in Seshego.

Andrea Cholo, 25, who was reported kidnapped in Seshego in September 2021.

Chisimango Gumbo, 48, a foreign national who was reported missing in Seshego in August 2021.

Jane Letswalo, 42, whose body was found next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in August 2021.

He said forensic investigations will conclusively determine if the bodies positively match those of the deceased.

Mojapelo said investigations are continuing to determine if the suspect can be linked with other cases.

MEC for social development Nkakareng Rakgoale is expected to attend Monday’s court hearing.

TimesLIVE