PODCAST | Bringing Betty Ketani home
On March 31 2012, the Marshall family were removing sections of carpet from their property in Leo Street, Kenilworth in Johannesburg, when they found something rather unexpected.
Hidden under a carpet in the main bedroom was a bundle of documents, and the contents would rip open a carefully stitched tapestry of lies, secrets, and cold-blooded murder.
Listen to the story here:
Thirteen years after the disappearance of Tandiwe Betty Ketani, her family would finally get some of the answers they had sought for so long, but along with this resolution would come a new set of questions.
In episode 63 of True Crime South Africa, we uncover a twisted tale of greed and abuse of power, and ask whether justice has really been delivered to the Ketani family.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
