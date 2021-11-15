Nelson Mandela Bay metro hit with R120m budget hole

Rejection of two rollover grants by National Treasury could have dire consequences — including for metro’s poorest of the poor

By Michael Kimberley -

The new coalition government that emerges in Nelson Mandela Bay after Wednesday’s council meeting will have to deal with a R120m financial hole after a rollover application for two grants was rejected by the National Treasury.



The money will be recouped through December’s equitable share tranche, placing a huge burden on the municipality’s budget. ..