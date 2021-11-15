News

Nelson Mandela Bay metro hit with R120m budget hole

Rejection of two rollover grants by National Treasury could have dire consequences — including for metro’s poorest of the poor

By Michael Kimberley - 15 November 2021

The new coalition government that emerges in Nelson Mandela Bay after Wednesday’s council meeting will have to deal with a R120m financial hole after a rollover application for two grants was rejected by the National Treasury.

The money will be recouped through December’s equitable share tranche, placing a huge burden on the municipality’s budget. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
The Herald Cooking Masterclass | Tricks, treats and something sweet

Most Read