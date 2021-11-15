Locally-produced film ‘She said no’ sends strong message
It is no-one’s fault for being in an abusive relationship, “but it will be your fault for not getting out”.
This is the message Gqeberha-based Foolproof entertainment film producer Whanie Lewis, 33, wants his audiences to take home from his latest production, She said no...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.