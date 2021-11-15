Critical Nooitgedacht project remains at a standstill
Still no work at Bay water augmentation scheme as negotiations continue
Nooitgedacht phase three, a key project to allow Nelson Mandela Bay to survive the steadily worsening water supply crunch, is still at a standstill.
The project was halted at the beginning of October when the contractor walked off site after not being paid R1.9m owed by the Amatola Water Board, the state-owned entity appointed by the national department of water and sanitation as implementing agent...
