Bay pet owners urged to inoculate animals as rabies outbreak spreads
Though steps are being taken to curb a rabies outbreak in Nelson Mandela Bay, veterinarians and animals welfare organisations have warned the public to remain vigilant and take care of themselves and their animals.
More than 170 cases have been confirmed in the Bay, but authorities said the actual number of infections was significantly higher and that cases were no longer isolated to specific parts of the city...
