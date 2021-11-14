R105k spent on corporate gifts by Gauteng sports & arts could have helped 17 athletes and artists, says DA

The Gauteng MEC of sports, arts, culture and recreation has confirmed that her office spent R105,725 on corporate gifts for the 2020/21 financial year.

This was 19 times more than the amount spent in the 2018/2019 financial year, said Kingsol Chabalala, the DA's Gauteng shadow MEC for the same post..

“Since the 2015/16 financial year, the department has only spent R5,553 during 2018/19 and R105,725 during 2020/21, while there was no money spent in other financial years. In total, the department has spent R111,278 for the past six financial years,” Chabalala said.

The information was revealed by MEC Mbali Hlophe in a written reply to his questions tabled in the Gauteng provincial legislature.

Chabalala criticised this saying the current high expenditure on gifts came at a time when artists and athletes were battling to cope in the wake of Covid-19.