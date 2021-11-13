Almost 10% of babies born to teenage mothers, while Melokuhle is SA's most popular name: Stats SA

Mothers aged between 10 and 19 account for almost 10% of births in SA, with slightly more male babies born overall, according to the latest national statistics.

A total of 1,003,307 births were registered in 2020, reflecting a 48,004 decrease compared with 2019. This is according to Stats SA's recorded live birth 2020 data, released this week.

“As observed from previous years, most births occurred to women aged 25—29 years (26%), closely followed by those aged 20—24 years (24.2%), and then those aged 30—34 years (21.9%).

“Births occurring in these age groups (20—34 years) represent 72% of all births that occurred and were registered in 2020. Just above 9% of births occurred to older adolescents aged 15—19; while 0.4% of births occurred to younger adolescents in the 10—14 age range. Mothers aged 40 and older accounted for almost 4% of births, while just 1.3% of births had unspecified age,” said Stats SA.