Young flautist hits high note

Victoria High School pupil Joshua Sebba, 14, gets distinction in Royal Schools of Music exam

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
12 November 2021

A Victoria Park High School pupil is the pride and joy of his parents, peers and teachers after bagging a distinction for his Grade 3 flute exam through the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music in London.

Joshua Sebba, 14, is among the highest-scoring music students in SA...

