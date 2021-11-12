Young flautist hits high note
Victoria High School pupil Joshua Sebba, 14, gets distinction in Royal Schools of Music exam
A Victoria Park High School pupil is the pride and joy of his parents, peers and teachers after bagging a distinction for his Grade 3 flute exam through the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music in London.
Joshua Sebba, 14, is among the highest-scoring music students in SA...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.