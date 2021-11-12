Young flautist hits high note

Victoria High School pupil Joshua Sebba, 14, gets distinction in Royal Schools of Music exam

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



A Victoria Park High School pupil is the pride and joy of his parents, peers and teachers after bagging a distinction for his Grade 3 flute exam through the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music in London.



Joshua Sebba, 14, is among the highest-scoring music students in SA...