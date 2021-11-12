News

Thuli Madonsela's FW de Klerk tribute splits Mzansi

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
12 November 2021
Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela said her “heart goes out” to former president FW de Klerk's widow Elita, family and friends. File photo.
Former public protector Prof Thuli Madonsela said her “heart goes out” to former president FW de Klerk's widow Elita, family and friends. File photo.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

As reactions to the death of FW de Klerk pour in on social media, former public protector Thuli Madonsela's tribute has sparked debate online.

De Klerk died on Thursday at his home in Cape Town at the age of 85. His death was confirmed in a statement by his foundation.

“It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former president FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this [Thursday] morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer.”

Considered the last white ruler of SA, De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 with Nelson Mandela “for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic SA”.

He ruled over the final years of apartheid between 1989 and 1994. His legacy has been the subject of fierce debate on social media after his death.

Among those paying tribute to De Klerk was Madonsela, who said her “heart goes out” to his widow Elita, family and friends.

She claimed it “took courage and the choice of hope over fear to cross the Rubicon entailed in the release of Nelson Mandela, unbanning political parties and enter into constitutional negotiations”.

She also shared a video of an ailing De Klerk apologising for his role in apartheid, asking what restitution for apartheid should look like.

“'I, without qualification, apologise for the pain and the hurt and the indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to black, brown and Indians in SA' — last message from FW de Klerk. If we agree, what should restitution to all look like?” Madonsela asked.

While some shared her sentiments and added their thoughts on her comments, others disagreed with her analysis of De Klerk's life.

Her relationship with the former president was brought up, with EFF leader Julius Malema offering his “condolences” to her.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Key moments from FW de Klerk's life: Dies at age of 85
Just not cricket? Prof Jansen weighs in on controversial directive to bend knee

Most Read