Teen rises above fractured back for Drakensburg Rhino Peak Challenge

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Digital reporter



Despite having fractured her back last year, a Makhanda pupil selflessly participated in a gruelling 21km run to raise funds for rhinos, vultures and cranes by ascending the Southern Drakensburg Peak.



Morgan du Plessis, 17, from Diocesan School for Girls, took part in the Rhino Peak Challenge at the weekend and has raised more than R27,100 for conservation...