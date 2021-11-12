Teen rises above fractured back for Drakensburg Rhino Peak Challenge
Despite having fractured her back last year, a Makhanda pupil selflessly participated in a gruelling 21km run to raise funds for rhinos, vultures and cranes by ascending the Southern Drakensburg Peak.
Morgan du Plessis, 17, from Diocesan School for Girls, took part in the Rhino Peak Challenge at the weekend and has raised more than R27,100 for conservation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.