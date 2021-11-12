SCA passes landmark decision on transfer of water use rights

A recent Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment, which found that the National Water Act (NWA) allows for the transfer of water use entitlements, may have significant implications from a deal-making perspective.

This is the view of three lawyers after the judgment by the SCA which on Monday passed its judgment on three cases, heard together by a full bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, in which the same issues were dealt with. The issues were:

whether water use entitlements in terms of the NWA may be transferred temporarily or permanently from an entitlement-holder to another person; and

whether trading in water use entitlements is permitted.

The question of whether the holder of a water use entitlement can transfer ownership of such right lawfully to a third party has been a contentious issue for some time.

In 2013, the department of water and sanitation issued a circular prohibiting such transfer and trading in water rights.

However, the majority decision in the SCA on Monday found otherwise, saying section 25 allows for the transfer of water use entitlements in two circumstances.