Public help sought in search for two missing people
Nelson Mandela Bay police have appealed to the public to help locate two missing people.
Kabega Park detectives are searching for Jimmy Hayes, 56, who went missing more than a year ago.
Hayes was last seen leaving his home in Couta Street, Greenbushes, on October 22 2020.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Hayes suffered from brain and head injuries due to an accident 11 years ago which might have affected his ability to remember where he lived.
His family reported him missing after they were unable to trace him.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call Detective Warrant Officer Amanda Bezuidenhout on 082-302-6159 or 041-397-6858.
Kariega detectives are searching for Sandra Pittout, 51, who was last seen walking in Algoa Road, Kariega, in October.
Pittout is 1,5m tall and weighs about 55kg. Police have no confirmation of what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Jerome Niekerk on 084-200-0455 or 041-996-3438.
For both missing people, anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or SMS the Crime Line on 32211 or visit the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
