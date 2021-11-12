Public help sought in search for two missing people

Nelson Mandela Bay police have appealed to the public to help locate two missing people.

Kabega Park detectives are searching for Jimmy Hayes, 56, who went missing more than a year ago.

Hayes was last seen leaving his home in Couta Street, Greenbushes, on October 22 2020.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Hayes suffered from brain and head injuries due to an accident 11 years ago which might have affected his ability to remember where he lived.

His family reported him missing after they were unable to trace him.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Detective Warrant Officer Amanda Bezuidenhout on 082-302-6159 or 041-397-6858.