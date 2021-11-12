Metro police accused of beating dad, son
Accusations fly after ugly encounter in Summerstrand
“They are force, a rule and a law unto themselves.”
That is how a Gqeberha restaurateur described metro police officers after an ugly encounter this week that led to accusations and counter-allegations of assault...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.