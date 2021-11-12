Cellphone records may be key in Jayde murder trial

The cellphone records of the men linked to the murder of Jayde Panayiotou and the tracker report on the vehicle used in her abduction have emerged as key evidence in the state’s case against Luthando Siyoni.

Siyoni, 41, is on trial for the April 2015 murder of the beloved Kariega schoolteacher.

He is in the dock after losing his immunity as a state witness when he lied on the stand.

Siyoni pleaded not guilty to the murder at the start of his trial on Monday.

The state alleges that he was the middleman who arranged the hitmen and put the plan together, on the instruction of Jayde’s husband, Christopher.

State advocate Marius Stander successfully prosecuted Panayiotou and hitmen Sinethemba Nemembe and Zolani Sibeko.

A third suspected hitman, Sizwe Vumazonke, died as an awaiting-trial prisoner.

MTN SA’s law enforcement manager, Dharmesh Kanti, took to the witness box in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday.

He testified on where the cellphone signals from the phones of Siyoni, Vumazonke and Panayiotou were recorded in the days leading up to Jayde’s murder as well as the numerous communications between the men.

Before Vumazonke rented the vehicle used in Jayde’s abduction there was a flurry of communication between him and Siyoni.

From April 9 until a day before the murder, the tracker showed that Vumazonke drove to Jayde’s residence, Riebeek College in Kariega where she worked, and to and from the house of a colleague with whom she was in a lift club.

Kanti confirmed that Vumazonke’s cellphone was picked up from cellphone towers in the vicinity of the locations mentioned.

The state alleges that Vumazonke monitored Jayde’s movements and whereabouts before the murder and that earlier attempts on her life before April 21 had been unsuccessful.

Stander said on the day of the murder, tracker records showed that once Jayde had been abducted the car travelled to the Witteklip area near KwaNobuhle.

According to Kanti’s testimony, Vumazonke’s phone received a signal from the cellphone tower at Witteklip at 7.12am.

The investigating team subpoenaed Kanti to obtain the phone records from the KwaNobuhle cellphone towers on the east, north and west side.

Kanti said Vumazonke’s signal was received from the KwaNobuhle North Tower at 7.31am, where the state alleges the murder took place.

After Jayde was killed, money was withdrawn from her bank account on the west side of KwaNobuhle, where Vumazonke’s phone signal was picked up.

From 7.31am, numerous messages and calls were exchanged between Vumazonke and Siyoni, which the state alleges were about the killing and payment for the job.

The tracker records put Vumazonke at Siyoni’s house between 10pm and 10.30pm that day.

The cellphones of both men were picked up from the same tower, indicating that they were together at the time.

Vumazonke went home, but he and Siyoni continued to communicate until midnight.

“We have the testimony of Panayiotou that he collected R80,000 shortly before midnight and dropped it off with Siyoni.

“His billing record shows that he told Siyoni that he was on his way to drop off the money at 11.55pm,” Stander said.

The cellphone records and tracker record indicate that Vumazonke was at home in KwaNobuhle by 11.45pm.

At 1am, Vumazonke travelled in the rented vehicle to Siyoni’s residence, as evidenced by cellphone records and the tracker.

Siyoni and Vumazonke allegedly went to a fast food outlet in KwaNobuhle.

The state has video evidence of Siyoni captured at the outlet.

The cash handover allegedly took place during this period.

The trial continues.

