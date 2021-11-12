Apology accepted? SA weighs in on FW de Klerk's final message
South Africans have shared their thoughts on former president FW de Klerk's apology for his role in apartheid, with many saying it was not enough.
De Klerk died on Thursday at his home in Cape Town at the age of 85. His death was confirmed in a statement by his foundation on Thursday.
The last white ruler of SA, De Klerk shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 with Nelson Mandela “for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic SA”.
He ruled over the final years of apartheid between 1989 and 1994. His legacy has been the subject of fierce debate on social media after his death.
In a video released by his foundation shortly after his death, De Klerk said he was often accused by critics of justifying apartheid.
“It is true that in my younger years I defended separate development. Afterwards, on many occasions, I apologised to the South African public for the pain and indignity that apartheid has brought to people of colour in SA. Many believed me, but others didn't.”
He again apologised, as the former leader of the National Party and in his personal capacity.
“I, without qualification, apologise for the pain and hurt and the indignity and the damage that apartheid has done to black, brown, and Indians in SA,” he says in the video.
While some accepted the apology, others claimed he did not denounce the system in his address or acknowledge the atrocities that took place.
Makayonya! What corrective actions did he make in his last days? Empty words— Jay (@bjanda3) November 12, 2021
As much as others acknowledge but majority don't want to acknowledge. And as much as I or we accept the apology. On the msg I was expecting to hear him to saying my Fondation will do 1,2, 3 to try to heal the wounds. But dololo— Bra Wood (@ll0101) November 12, 2021
African people in South Africa havr every right not to forgive FW de Klerk. And I wish people like you would stop shaming and demonising African people for refusing to forgive white individuals who created a reality so ugly for them— Tanekalouit-Touraouet ⵜⵏⴽⵍⵡⴷⵜ ⵜⵡⵔⵡⵜ (@AishaDaughter) November 12, 2021
If his apology is sincere, may Allah give him. https://t.co/l5YI1srxs4
Amazing apology by FW De Klerk recorded just before his death. Genuine apologies are greatly under-rated in politics.— Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) November 11, 2021
The fact that he tried to give this evil system a cute name like separate development to downplay its severity makes me doubt his sincerity. A genuine person would know that the trauma of apartheid is too big to just say sorry without talk of reparations. pic.twitter.com/2OaWsaE1JO— Des (@Mdesnaro) November 11, 2021
Fw De Klerk's apology was "nice" and I'll ( me as an individual) accept it as sincere.— The Tea Guy (@The_Tea_Guy) November 11, 2021
But why didn't he spill Apartheid secrets in his final days , tell us where our murdered children are buried and tell us which nations continued to support Apartheid SA under the radar ???
It's thullllllllllle to apologize its thullllllllleeeeee pic.twitter.com/oMGNL9QOzQ— Vukosii Hlongwane (@Eltinhous) November 11, 2021
It's easy to criticise FW de Klerk I think we are wrong to use the same brush as used on Robert Mugabe. At least he saw the light, changed the country's disastrous course. Mugabe kept the course right to the end. No regrets, no apologies nothing always blaming victims. https://t.co/AcaEO8S6Df— Raphael Khumalo (@Khumaloraphael) November 11, 2021
I accept your Apology Mr FW De Klerk 🕊 It takes a great man of strong character to apologize for their wrongs. UBUNTU has taught me to respect the dead, I really don't understand this crude behaviour at a sensitive time like this. Rest 🕊 pic.twitter.com/hv338gfPYp— Thabang Malaka (@thabang_malaka) November 11, 2021
Fair well FW De klerk God is Faithful He knows if it is Genuine apology or not.— Lucas Kgomo (@lucas_kgomo) November 11, 2021
