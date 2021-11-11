Web of cellphone communication explored in case of slain intelligence cop

Data analysis by the Hawks showed there was cellphone communication among most of the accused in the case of murdered retired intelligence officer Hendrick Thekiso Mogoerane.

Digital forensic investigator and analyst Elphus Mushwana shed light on this when he finished his three-day testimony on Thursday at the high court in Johannesburg.

Mushwana presented his conclusions after analysing cellphone information obtained from Mogoerane’s wife Cordelia Mogoerane, his son Thabiso Mogoeane and the other co-accused.

The strangled body of Mogoerane, 61, was discovered on the back seat of his Hyundai Accent, which was found abandoned next to the P91 road in Kempton Park in the early hours of January 17, 2018.

The two and Mzweshinga Zondo, 51, Thulani Nxumalo, 36, Sanele “Mdeva” Mphuthi, Ntombizodwa Dlamini, 73, each face a charge of murder and a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Two other accused, Musa Morris Mayisela and Bongiwe Lukhele, have since died. Another accused, Thokozani Zondo, who escaped after being released on bail, is being sought by the police.

In his conclusion on Thursday, Mushwana said a mystery cellphone number transmitted calls from December 2017 in Bedfordview, Cresslawn, then Isando, Kempton Park, and Birchleigh North.

“This number transmitted back in Vosloorus the next day after the crime was committed.

“My inference is that this cellular phone was a communication tool used for planning of the commission of the crime,” Mushwana said.

He said the number showed communication links with the numbers associated with some of the accused and the deceased.

Mushwana then listed numbers associated with Mzweshinga Zondo, Mayisela, Cordelia Mogoerane and Dlamini.

Mushwana said the usage behaviour of the cellphone number registered to Nxumalo’s fiancée indicated it was used by another user, most probably Nxumalo.

Mushwana said this number had communication with the cellphone numbers associated with Mzweshinga Zondo, another number registered to Nxumalo’s fiancée and Thokozani Zondo.

Mushwana said one of the cellphone numbers registered to Nxumalo’s fiancée made a call to her other cellphone number on January 17, 2018.

The state’s case is that Zondo, Nxumalo and Mphuthi drove from Vosloorus to Birchleigh North and allegedly strangled the husband before leaving his body in the car either late on January 16 or the early hours of January 17, 2018.

The confession statement by Mzweshinga Zondo, read out in court on Tuesday, also indicated that he drove to Birchleigh North on the evening of January 16, 2008, drove back to Vosloorus, returned to Birchleigh North before finally driving back to Vosloorus later that night.

Mushwana will face cross-examination in May 2022 when the case resumes.

Judge Majake Mabesele said he indicated to the parties that he was due to take long leave during November but had agreed to take on the case.

He expressed sadness that the case could not be finalised.

“The accused is entitled to a speedy trial and the family of the deceased wants the matter to be brought to a closure,” Mabesele said.

TimesLIVE