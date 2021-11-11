Proudly SA market hits Nelson Mandela Bay townships

Manyano to kick off in Motherwell as platform for traders to re-establish themselves amid pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has seemingly fuelled a fire in township-based small business owners who are now taking economic activity into their own hands.



Six months after the inception of the growing Blawa Market (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/lifestyle/leisure/2021-06-11-monthly-market-day-breathes-life-into-new-brighton/) in New Brighton’s Embizweni Square, a new, similar market for small and informal traders will make its debut in Motherwell in December. ..