Nelson Mandela Bay man guilty of stealing R300,000 from employer

By Herald Reporter - 11 November 2021
Charles Rhodes, 50, is expected to be sentenced on December 10
A former Alphatech financial manager who swindled the company out R300,000 was found guilty of fraud by the specialised commercial crime court in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

Between 2000 and 2006, 50-year-old Charles Matthew Rhodes failed to make several bank deposits and misappropriated Alphatech cc funds for his personal gain.

Alphatech cc is a company specialising in selling and repairing information technology devices. 

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said that upon seeing a decline in revenue, the owner had decided to lodge a complaint with the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team.

The investigation culminated in the arrest of Rhodes on February 15 2015.

Rhodes is expected back at the court on December 10 for sentencing.

