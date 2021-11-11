Moti brothers reportedly safely home after 3-week kidnapping ordeal

The four Moti brothers aged seven, 11, 13 and 15, kidnapped in Limpopo three weeks ago, have reportedly been reunited with their parents.

A statement stating this was issued on the family's Auto Moti business page on Facebook in the early hours of Thursday.

Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia Moti were abducted, allegedly by seven gunmen, while they were being driven from their home in Polokwane’s Nirvana suburb to the nearby Curro Heuwelkruin School. Sunday marked the birthday of the youngest sibling Zian, who turned seven.

Parents Naazim and Shakira Moti "are overjoyed by the return of their four sons," the statement read.

"We are thankful that they were set free and when we received a phone call to fetch the children, we rushed to the scene full of hope.

"We are looking forward to healing as a family."