Moti brothers reportedly safely home after 3-week kidnapping ordeal
The four Moti brothers aged seven, 11, 13 and 15, kidnapped in Limpopo three weeks ago, have reportedly been reunited with their parents.
A statement stating this was issued on the family's Auto Moti business page on Facebook in the early hours of Thursday.
Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia Moti were abducted, allegedly by seven gunmen, while they were being driven from their home in Polokwane’s Nirvana suburb to the nearby Curro Heuwelkruin School. Sunday marked the birthday of the youngest sibling Zian, who turned seven.
Parents Naazim and Shakira Moti "are overjoyed by the return of their four sons," the statement read.
"We are thankful that they were set free and when we received a phone call to fetch the children, we rushed to the scene full of hope.
"We are looking forward to healing as a family."
The parents of Zia, Alaan, Zayyad and little Zidan, Naazim and Shakira Moti are overjoyed by the return of their four...Posted by Auto Moti on Wednesday, November 10, 2021
The period since the kidnapping has been marked by relative silence from the family and police on updates or whether ransom demands were received.
Asking for privacy while they came to terms with events, the parents thanked South Africans for the support they received.
"We thank Almighty Allah for accepting our prayers and the prayers of so many in South Africa. We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the South African Police Services, our political parties, the media, all the social media influencers and everyone who prayed for the safety of our children."
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE