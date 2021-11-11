Load-shedding to end Friday as Eskom generating performance improves

Load-shedding will end at 5am on Friday as a result of a recovery in Eskom's generating capacity.

Speaking at Eskom's daily status of the grid briefing, CEO Andre de Ruyter said the country would move from stage three to stage two on Thursday.

“We will maintain stage two until 5am on Friday and we will be able to lift load-shedding on the weekend,” he said.

