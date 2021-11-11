News

Load-shedding to end Friday as Eskom generating performance improves

Paul Ash
Senior reporter
11 November 2021
Eskom says SA will move to stage two on Thursday until 5am on Friday, when loadshedding will be lifted.
Image: 123RF/ Monchai Tudsamalee

Load-shedding will end at 5am on Friday as a result of a recovery in Eskom's generating capacity.

Speaking at Eskom's daily status of the grid briefing, CEO Andre de Ruyter said the country would move from stage three to stage two on Thursday.

“We will maintain stage two until 5am on Friday and we will be able to lift load-shedding on the weekend,” he said.

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and groups:

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

