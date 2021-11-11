Kidnapping has been traumatic for the boys: Moti family speaks

The kidnapping of the four Moti brothers, aged seven, 11, 13, and 15, has been very traumatic for them and the family.

“This ordeal has been extremely traumatic for the boys and the entire Moti family. We humbly request that the public respect and uphold their privacy as they rest and recuperate,” family spokesperson Nazir Osman said on Thursday afternoon.

The boys - Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan, and Zia - were abducted, allegedly by seven gunmen, while being driven from their home in Polokwane’s Nirvana suburb to the nearby Curro Heuwelkruin School on October 20. Sunday marked the birthday of the youngest sibling Zidan, who turned seven.

They were finally reunited with their parents on Wednesday evening.

Police in Vuwani received a call from a local resident alerting officers that the children arrived at their house on Wednesday night, saying they were dropped off on a nearby road, said police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo.

The period since the kidnapping has been marked by relative silence from the family and police on updates or whether ransom demands were received.

Osman appealed to the media and the public to be cautious when sharing any unsubstantiated or misleading information regarding the case.

“As the investigation is ongoing, any speculation at this time could be harmful to the course of justice - the outcome of which could prevent this unscrupulous crime from happening to another family and their children.”

The family has also thanked South Africans for the continued support throughout this difficult time.

“On behalf of the Moti family, we would like to extend our sincerest thanks to all those who have shared their happiness and well-wishes regarding the safe return of our boys. Alhamdulillah our boys are at home where they belong.

“The family has been astounded by the outpouring of kindness and care shown by South Africa.”

TimesLIVE