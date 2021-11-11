‘I didn’t plan to murder my ex-wife’
Accused tells Gqeberha court of tempestuous relationship that led to knife attack in Joubertina pharmacy
Facing charges of murder and attempted murder for a brazen attack on his wife and her mother inside a Joubertina pharmacy, Marthinus Wessel van der Linde finally took to the stand in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday to testify in his defence.
Despite the attack being recorded on CCTV, , Van Der Linde, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charges...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.