‘I didn’t plan to murder my ex-wife’

Accused tells Gqeberha court of tempestuous relationship that led to knife attack in Joubertina pharmacy

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Facing charges of murder and attempted murder for a brazen attack on his wife and her mother inside a Joubertina pharmacy, Marthinus Wessel van der Linde finally took to the stand in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday to testify in his defence.



Despite the attack being recorded on CCTV, , Van Der Linde, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charges...