Gqeberha man gets 25 years for death of elderly woman

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A heartfelt apology to the family of Martha Snyman, 83, who died after being pushed against a wall during a house robbery, did not deter a high court judge in Gqeberha from imposing a 25-year prison sentence on Luthando Tana.



Tana, 29, was on Thursday sentenced after being found guilty of the May 9 2020 attack on David and Martha Snyman at their home in Maasdorp Street, Rowallan Park...