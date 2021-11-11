Gauteng fitness coach shot dead during live-streamed training session

A fitness coach was shot dead in front of shocked clients during a training session being broadcast live from Saulsville in Tshwane.

Lawrence Masinge was shot at his house during the session at about 7pm on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said on Thursday that the motive for the killing was not yet known.

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, one of Masinge’s clients, and her sister were taking part in the training session when the shots were fired.