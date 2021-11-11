OBITUARY | FW de Klerk leaves behind a complicated legacy

Frederik Willem FW de Klerk will always have a place in South African history as a central figure who paved the way for democracy.

It was he who, after replacing PW Botha in 1989, sanctioned the release of Nelson Mandela from prison, the unbanning of the African National Congress (ANC) and, ultimately, the end of apartheid.

His unwillingness to take full responsibility for the horrors of the system he presided over after its downfall will, unfortunately, also be difficult to forget.

To understand De Klerk, one must have some grasp of the world from which he came. Born into an influential Afrikaner family on March 18 1936 in Johannesburg, he was 12 years old when the National Party took power.

The ideology of Afrikaner nationalism had been born in the previous century, largely as a result of the Boer wars. Afrikaners had been subjected to brutal abuse at the hands of the British soldiers.

In his book The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaire’s Club, Pieter du Toit explains that the Afrikaners rose from being a close-knit traumatised community terrified of conventional capitalism and big institutions through supporting institutions created by their own for their own.

With the National Party’s 1948 national election victory, this ideology cemented its rise from the margins to the mainstream of South African society. In order to play a role in the end of apartheid, De Klerk, who had family ties to the National Party, had to accept being branded a traitor in his own community.

De Klerk studied at Potchefstroom University (now North-West University after a merger) and pursued a career in law. After being elected to parliament under Botha, he replaced him as leader of the National Party, then as president, in 1989.

He was expected to continue the system of racial segregation and repression of dissent that had served his party so well until that point.

However, economic sanctions from the international community and the end of the Cold War each undoubtedly played a role in De Klerk smelling the coffee and realising thatSA’s situation had become untenable.

On February 2 1990, De Klerk gave a speech at the opening of Parliament in Cape Town which stunned the world. He announced a series of reforms, including the unbanning of the ANC, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC).

Together with Nelson Mandela and other stakeholders, De Klerk negotiated the end of apartheid. On December 10 1993, he and Mandela were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in. For two years after SA’s first democratic elections in 1994, he served as the country’s deputy president with Thabo Mbeki.

However, there are many human rights activists who will never view De Klerk as the national hero which many in the international community may know him as.