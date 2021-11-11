Community rallies to help fix snake handler’s trusty steed
Grateful residents start fundraising drive after conservationist’s bakkie splutters to a halt
When snakes, spiders and other poisonous creatures prove to be a headache, Gqeberha residents know who to call ... Mark Marshall.
Because he is always available to lend a hand, day or night, and often at little to no cost, Nelson Mandela Bay residents have rallied together to pay Gqeberha’s very own “Steve Irwin” back in some way — by helping to have his recently broken down bakkie fixed...
