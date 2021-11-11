Beach outing with police helps build trust in community

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



There were smiles and ice-cream all-round when Gqeberha law enforcement officials showed their softer side by treating disabled Summerstrand residents to a day at the beach.



A group of 24 Cheshire Homes residents, most of them wheelchair-bound, were accompanied by Humewood police station members and Atlas Security operatives as they made their way from their Gomery Avenue facility to Pollok Beach...