Accident triggers robbery, shooting on N2 in Gqeberha

By Tremaine van Aardt -

Chaos erupted along the N2 in Gqeberha on Thursday morning, after a teenager crossing the highway was knocked down and a motorist was robbed during the ensuing traffic snarl-up.



Adding to the mayhem, police in an unmarked vehicle — who were also stuck in traffic because of the accident — then chased the suspected robbers on foot, killing one after he pointed a gun at them...