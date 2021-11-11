News

Accident triggers robbery, shooting on N2 in Gqeberha

By Tremaine van Aardt - 11 November 2021

Chaos erupted along the N2 in Gqeberha on Thursday morning, after a teenager crossing the highway was knocked down and a motorist was robbed during the ensuing traffic snarl-up.

Adding to the mayhem, police in an unmarked vehicle — who were also stuck in traffic because of  the accident — then chased the suspected robbers on foot, killing one after he pointed a gun at them...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Key moments from FW de Klerk's life: Dies at age of 85
Just not cricket? Prof Jansen weighs in on controversial directive to bend knee

Most Read