41-year-old man found riddled with bullets at Booysen Park

A 41-year-old man was found dead inside a car riddled with bullets in Booysen Park on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Sakhumzi Makhonxa, 41, was killed while parked at a bus stop on the corners of Stanford Road and Bloemendal Road.

It is alleged a silver Nissan X trail approached his vehicle and fired several shots at him.

“At about 11:30am, members from the Anti Gang Unit responded to a complaint of a shooting.

“On arrival, they found a black convertible Audi parked at the bus stop with the body of Sakhumzi Makhonxa in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

“It was further alleged that Sakhumzi parked his vehicle at the bus stop while he was on the cellphone and several shots were fired from the X trail, at the Audi.

“The vehicle sped down Bloemendal Road towards Old Uitenhage Road. Sakhumzi sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and he died on the scene.

“The motive for the murder is yet to be established,” she said .

The X trail was later found abandoned on the Old Uitenhage Road towards Despatch.

The Provincial Organized Crime Investigation team is investigating a murder case.

Anyone with information in connection to the case is urged to call Lieutenant colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report to their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE