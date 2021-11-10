Vooma vaccination: Many sites will be open on Saturday and Sunday
Government hopes to boost numbers ahead of anticipated fourth wave
In a bid to ramp up numbers before the festive season, the department of health is offering Covid-19 jabs this weekend as part of the Vooma Vaccination Weekend drive.
Health ministry spokesperson Foster Mohale said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to a wide range of leaders in government, labour, faith-based organisations, the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, business and civil society partners inviting them to support the upcoming Vooma Vaccination Weekend.
“It comes at a time when the rate of new Covid-19 infections is low, but the fourth wave is anticipated early in the new year.”
The ministry has specifically asked people in the 50+ cohort to head to vaccine sites this weekend if they have not already done so, as 80% of confirmed Covid-19 deaths thus far have been in this age group.
“Three out of five people aged 50 and older have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine,” said health minister Dr Joe Phaahla.
“If we can get close to five out of five people in this age group vaccinated by the end of the year, we will crush the power of the fourth wave by substantially reducing the number of hospital admissions and deaths.”
This is the second instalment of the Vooma campaign. Vaccination sites will be open across the country during the weekend.
The goal is to ensure at least 95% capacity on Saturday. While fewer sites will be open on Sunday, the focus will be on outreach to faith congregants willing to be vaccinated on the day.
The lists of open sites by province is available here.
TimesLIVE