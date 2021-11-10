Vooma vaccination: Many sites will be open on Saturday and Sunday

In a bid to ramp up numbers before the festive season, the department of health is offering Covid-19 jabs this weekend as part of the Vooma Vaccination Weekend drive.

Health ministry spokesperson Foster Mohale said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to a wide range of leaders in government, labour, faith-based organisations, the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, business and civil society partners inviting them to support the upcoming Vooma Vaccination Weekend.

“It comes at a time when the rate of new Covid-19 infections is low, but the fourth wave is anticipated early in the new year.”