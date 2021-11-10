Summer initiation season opens

Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee chair Chief Langa Mavuso has encouraged parents to vaccinate their children ahead of the upcoming initiation season.

Declaring the summer season open, Mavuso said the season would run for two months starting on November 12 and ending on January 12.

“Vaccination is not a prerequisite for ulwaluko [initiation].

“[But] all boys together with iingcibi [traditional surgeons], amakhankatha [traditional nurses] will be subjected to Covid-19 screening and testing regardless of their vaccination status.”

Mavuso said the Provincial Initiation Task Team had met over two days in OR Tambo to evaluate the state of readiness for the season and was impressed by the work put in by teams across the province.

He said the risk adjusted strategy (RAS) for the season had been endorsed by the provincial executive council in line with resolution 73 (1) of the Disaster Management Act under alert level 1.

Though vaccination will not be mandatory, Covid-19 screenings will be required for both the parents and the boys before heading out to the bush, according to the strategy.

“Initiation practices are allowed under the resolution including imigidi [homecoming celebrations] and traditional leaders are aware of it, hence they are expected to take all the necessary steps to guarantee compliance in their areas.

“Any deviation from the resolution will result in the closure of the amabhuma (traditional initiation huts) and initiation schools by our monitoring teams,” Mavuso said.

In view of the changes in the representation of traditional leaders in municipal councils, he said the chairs of local houses were encouraged to work with the existing district and metro initiation forums until the end of the summer season.

“Our appeal for collaboration is informed by our desire for a season that is free of deaths and injuries.” ”

Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha appealed to outgoing mayors to ensure a seamless and well-managed transition to curb loss of life and injuries during the season.

“I have requested the departing mayors and speakers to extend the support that is provided to the initiation practice of ulwaluko including preparations for the upcoming summer season and participation during the initiation awareness campaigns,” Nqatha said.

HeraldLIVE