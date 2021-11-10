String of broken promises sinks luxury yacht company, court hears
The managers of Tag Yachts SA appeared to have “robbed Peter to pay Paul” as their investors started asking questions about exorbitant expenses and delivery dates of the luxury yachts the company was slow to deliver.
This was according to UAE businessman Sultan Ahmed Chunoum Al-Hameli, as he testified for the third day in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Wednesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.