String of broken promises sinks luxury yacht company, court hears

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



The managers of Tag Yachts SA appeared to have “robbed Peter to pay Paul” as their investors started asking questions about exorbitant expenses and delivery dates of the luxury yachts the company was slow to deliver.



This was according to UAE businessman Sultan Ahmed Chunoum Al-Hameli, as he testified for the third day in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Wednesday...