SA records 245 new Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hours

Gauteng was the only province to record more than 50 new Covid-19 cases in the past day, latest figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases showed.

There were 245 new infections countrywide, of which 85 were in Gauteng. There were three provinces with more than 30 infections — the Western Cape (38), KwaZulu-Natal (37) and the Free State (34).

The new cases mean that there have been 2,924,317 infections recorded in SA to date.