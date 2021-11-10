Ramaphosa appoints new NYDA board, first since May 2020

After months of delays, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board.

He also designated the ANC Youth League's Asanda Luwaca as the chair, making her the first woman to hold the position.

Ramaphosa said this was in line with his commitment to advance women leadership at all levels.

The presidency quoted Ramaphosa as having said: “The new board of the National Youth Development Agency carries a great responsibility in the country’s drive to empower young people through skills development, employment, work experience and other opportunities.

“I see the NYDA as a vital partner in the implementation of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Intervention and ensuring that young people are prioritised as part of the Presidential Employment Stimulus.”

He said the new board brings together individuals with diverse expertise and experience in youth development.

“I have every confidence that they will ensure sound governance of the agency, and will dedicate themselves to the critical task of building a better future for the youth of SA.”