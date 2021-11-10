NMU students left hungry as food rots amid blackout

Petition drawn up calling on NMU to intervene after Summerstrand left without power for days

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



The lives of Nelson Mandela University students living in Summerstrand and surrounds have come to a standstill with the rolling outage, with some students saying they have had to scrape around for food to eat.



One student has started an online petition, calling on the institution to provide students with food vouchers until the electricity is restored...