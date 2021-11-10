Military vets to intensify fight with government after Ramaphosa, Mabuza 'snub'

Liberation struggle war veterans are accusing the government of negotiating in bad faith and have warned that their plight is a ticking time bomb.

Deputy president David Mabuza allegedly snubbed two of their scheduled meetings, which sought to discuss and find common ground on reparations. The group later demanded a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa but to no avail.

“The reason we wanted to meet Ramaphosa is because he committed to addressing the plight of liberation struggle war veterans across the country. He told us that if we are not getting any joy, we should return to him,” said Mduduzi Holomisa on Wednesday.

The group said Ramaphosa, instead of delegating Mabuza, sent two cabinet ministers, defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele, who were “clueless about our issues”.

The said meeting bore no fruit, was delayed by hours and the venues changed with no explanations, according to the veterans. The group believed it was a “trap”. Reports later surfaced that the group held the ministers hostage, demanding to see the president.

Addressing members of the media in Johannesburg on Wednesday, they denied this.