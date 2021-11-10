Fraud accused rearrested after ducking court with fake Covid result

A fraud accused’s bail was revoked after he produced a falsified positive Covid-19 test following his failure to appear in court in October.

Vukile Budaza, 42, who faces charges of fraud, forgery and uttering, was granted bail of R5,000 at the start of court proceedings but was rearrested on Tuesday, with his bail provisionally withdrawn.

Budaza and his co-accused are accused of taking over an Absa client’s bank account, containing R1.2m, with the assistance of a bank employee, Siphokazi Khatshu, who is already serving a 10-year sentence for her involvement.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, Budaza and his co-accused were set to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on October 19, but Budaza submitted a laboratory report to the investigating officer, claiming that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The case was accordingly postponed.

Upon further investigation it was discovered that the report was fraudulent, and a warrant for Budaza’s arrest was issued.

He will return to court on Thursday.

HeraldLIVE